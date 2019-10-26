The Pirates (3-5, 0-4) got a 100-yard kickoff return from Tyler Snead to start the game, but the Bulls then scored touchdowns on five of their seven first-half drives, including three straight to end the second quarter. Two of the first-half scores came after turnovers as the Bulls took a 35-10 lead.
The Bulls outgained the Pirates 525-324 including a 347-102 advantage on the ground as they averaged 8.7 yards on 40 carries.
Holton Ahlers threw for 217 yards with an interception for the Pirates.
