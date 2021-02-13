Caleb Hunter had 17 points for the Delta Devils (1-17, 1-9). Terry Collins and Kam’ron Cunningham had 13 points apiece.
Alcorn State defeated Mississippi Valley State 71-59 on Jan. 16.
