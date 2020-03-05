Both teams set season records for scoring during the game. Delaware State scored 50 points in the first half, a season high for the road team, while the 59 second-half points for Howard were the best of the season for the home team.
Charles Williams had 33 points for the Bison (3-28, 1-15). Nate Garvey scored a career-high 22 points. Wayne Bristol Jr. had 19 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.