Caleb Hunter had 28 points for the Delta Devils (1-15, 1-3). Ahmadu Sarnor added 13 points and Michael Green had 12 points.
Alcorn State plays at Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday. Mississippi Valley State takes on Southern at home on Monday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.