Crosby hit 8 of 14 shots from the floor for Delaware State (2-14, 1-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which shot just 41% from the floor and 25% from 3-point range (5 of 20). John Stansbury scored 15 on 5-of-8 shooting, while Ameer Bennett pitched in with 11 points and six rebounds. Carter finished with 10 points off the bench.

AD

AD

Blount topped the Eagles with 26 points and 13 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. Blount hit 10 of 20 shots from the floor for NC Central (5-11, 1-1), which shot 45% overall but just 19% from beyond the arc (3 of 16). Ty Graves scored 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25