Tennessee Tech won despite going through back-to-back stretches of nearly four minutes without a basket in the second half. Vick hit a 3-pointer with 10:49 remaining and the Golden Eagles led 64-57. Their next basket was a 3-pointer by Crosland with 6:01. Nearly four minutes later, Vick hit a 3-pointer and Tennessee Tech was within 72-70 with 2:20 remaining. After Crosland hit the go-ahead 3-pointer, Clay blocked a 3-point attempt by De’Torrion Ware as time ran out.