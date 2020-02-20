Crosland did all his damage from beyond the 3-point stripe, sinking 5 of 11 attempts for the Golden Eagles (8-20, 5-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Jr. Clay scored 14 points, but he made just 3 of 11 shots — 1 of 7 from distance. Clay was 7 of 8 at the foul line and added six assists and three steals. Freshman Tujautae Williams had 11 points and five rebounds, while freshman Keishawn Davidson scored 10 with six assists. Amadou Sylla pitched in with nine points and nine rebounds off the bench.