Miles Thomas hit two 3-pointer and scored 19 to pace the Skyhawks (8-18, 4-11). Thomas added seven assists. Reserve Quintin Dove totaled 17 points and 12 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. Derek Hawthorne Jr. scored 13 but made just 5 of 15 shots. Hannes Polla came off the bench to score 10 on 5-of-6 shooting.
Tennessee Tech shot 42% from the floor, 31% from beyond the arc (11 of 36) and made 15 of 20 free throws. UT Martin shot 46% overall but just 25% from distance (4 of 16). The Skyhawks hit 9 of 11 foul shots.
