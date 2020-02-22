The Gamecocks improve to 2-0 against the Skyhawks for the season. Jacksonville State defeated UT Martin 75-61 on Feb. 8.
Jacksonville State plays at Tennessee State on Thursday. UT Martin plays at home against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.