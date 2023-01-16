Cross leads UMass against VCU after 22-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMass Minutemen (11-6, 2-3 A-10) at VCU Rams (13-5, 4-1 A-10) Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UMass visits the VCU Rams after Matt Cross scored 22 points in UMass’ 75-65 win over the Rhode Island Rams. The Rams have gone 10-1 at home. VCU has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Minutemen are 2-3 in A-10 play. UMass ranks fifth in the A-10 shooting 35.1% from downtown. Noah Fernandes leads the Minutemen shooting 45.2% from 3-point range.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen DeLoach is averaging 9.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Rams. David Shriver is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VCU.

Keon Thompson is averaging 4.5 points for the Minutemen. Cross is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

