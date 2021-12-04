North Carolina State (6-2) did not score after a 3-pointer by Hellems with 3:02 to go had given the Wolfpack a 68-64 lead. They missed 10 of their last 11 shots.
Malik Williams led Louisville (6-2) with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Cross had 13 points with seven rebounds and made 3 of 6 3-point tries. Locke scored 12 points, all on 4-of-8 3-point shooting. Dre Davis and El Ellis scored 11 points each.
NC State’s Dereon Seabron, comiing off a 39-point, 19-rebound game against Nebraska, was held to 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting with nine rebounds. Hellems led the Wolfpack with 18 points, Hayes scored 15 and Terquavion Smith had 17. The starters scored all 68 points for the Wolfpack.
It was Louisville’s 12th win in the past 14 conference openers.
