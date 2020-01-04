Kayne Henry and reserve De’Torrion Ware added 14 points apiece for Jacksonville State, while Cook finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Jomaru Brown paced the Colonels (4-11, 1-1) with 18 points, six boards and four assists. Ty Taylor II scored 10 but made just 4 of 16 shots from the floor, including 2 of 10 from 3-point range.
