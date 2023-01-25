Cross, UMass Minutemen to host Burton and the Richmond Spiders

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Richmond Spiders (11-9, 4-3 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (11-8, 2-5 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass -1; over/under is 138 BOTTOM LINE: Matt Cross and the UMass Minutemen host Tyler Burton and the Richmond Spiders. The Minutemen have gone 5-3 in home games. UMass has a 5-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Spiders are 4-3 against A-10 opponents. Richmond has a 1-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Minutemen and Spiders meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cross is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Minutemen. T.J. Weeks is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass.

Neal Quinn is averaging 8.1 points for the Spiders. Burton is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Spiders: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article