Croswell and No. 22 Providence host DePaul

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DePaul Blue Demons (9-10, 3-5 Big East) at Providence Friars (14-5, 6-2 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -9.5; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Providence hosts the DePaul Blue Demons after Ed Croswell scored 20 points in Providence’s 83-75 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Friars have gone 10-0 at home. Providence scores 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The Blue Demons are 3-5 in Big East play. DePaul ranks second in the Big East shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Bynum is averaging 9.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Friars. Bryce Hopkins is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

Javan Johnson is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 15.7 points. Umoja Gibson is averaging 15.3 points, 5.1 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 38.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article