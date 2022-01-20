PC coach Ed Cooley collected his 300th overall win in Providence’s last game. After beating Georgetown, his next victory will move him ahead of Dave Gavitt (209-84 record from 1969-79) for second place on the school’s all-time list. Joe Mullaney had 290 in two stints with the school (1957-69 and ’81-85). Cooley’s other victories came at Fairfield.