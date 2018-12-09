SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Mark Crowe banked in the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and Cal Poly beat Bethune-Cookman 80-78 in overtime on Saturday night.

Soufiyane Diakite scored on a driving layup to give Bethune Cookman (4-7) a 78-77 lead with 4.2 seconds left. The Wildcats called timeout before Cal Poly (3-5) inbounded and, after the timeout, Donovan Fields drove the length of the court and dished to Crowe on the right wing for the winner. Fields finished with 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting, Marcellus Garrick added 13 and Crowe scored 10.

The Mustangs closed the second half on an 8-1 run capped by Kuba Niziol’s pair of free throws with 19 seconds left to force overtime.

The extra period went back-and-forth with seven lead changes, three in the final 12 seconds.

Cletrell Pope had 24 points and 14 rebounds and Diakite added 13 points and 15 boards for the Wildcats. Pope fouled out with 1:07 left in overtime.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.