The Badgers used an 11-0 run — seven from Crowell — for a 23-10 lead with 7:48 before halftime and went to intermission ahead 39-15. The Badgers used their size advantage for a 50-31 edge in rebounds.
UW held the Fighting Phoenix to one basket over a stretch of 17 possessions in the first half,
Each team saw 10 players score.
Tim Kircimin and Tutu Majok each scored five points for the Phoenix which shot 12 for 51 (23.5%).
