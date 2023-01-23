Crowl and Wisconsin host Northwestern

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wisconsin Badgers (12-5, 4-3 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin visits the Northwestern Wildcats after Steven Crowl scored 21 points in Wisconsin’s 63-60 win against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Wildcats are 8-3 on their home court. Northwestern is 11-5 against opponents over .500.

The Badgers are 4-3 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin is fifth in the Big Ten shooting 36.5% from deep. Jahcobi Neath leads the Badgers shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats and Badgers meet Monday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Audige averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Boo Buie is averaging 15.1 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Crowl is scoring 12.9 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Badgers. Chucky Hepburn is averaging 12.7 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Badgers: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

