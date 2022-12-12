Crowley and Southern Miss host Lamar

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (9-1) at Lamar Cardinals (4-6)
The Golden Eagles have gone 2-1 away from home. Southern Miss is 9-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.2 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Calmese is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Cardinals. Pryor is averaging 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 41.3% for Lamar.
Crowley is shooting 49.3% and averaging 16.5 points for the Golden Eagles. Felipe Haase is averaging 16.2 points for Southern Miss.
