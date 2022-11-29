Crowley and Southern Miss host Montana

Montana Grizzlies (3-4) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-0)
The Grizzlies are 0-3 on the road. Montana is fourth in the Big Sky with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Bannan averaging 7.9.
TOP PERFORMERS: Crowley averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Felipe Haase is shooting 54.4% and averaging 15.6 points for Southern Miss.
Bannan is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 11.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for Montana.
