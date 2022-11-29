Crowley and Southern Miss host Montana

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Montana Grizzlies (3-4) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-0) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Miss -6.5; over/under is 129 BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss faces the Montana Grizzlies after Austin Crowley scored 24 points in Southern Miss’ 103-52 win against the Mobile Rams. The Golden Eagles have gone 3-0 in home games. Southern Miss has a 6-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Grizzlies are 0-3 on the road. Montana is fourth in the Big Sky with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Bannan averaging 7.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crowley averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Felipe Haase is shooting 54.4% and averaging 15.6 points for Southern Miss.

Bannan is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 11.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for Montana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

