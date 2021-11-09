The Privateers never got closer than nine the rest of the way, and Ole Miss pretty much carried a double-digit lead.
Jarkel Joiner scored 12 points for Ole Miss on 5-for-9 shooting with a pair of 3-pointers. Brooks added 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting, and Jaemyn Brakefield scored 10 on 4-for-7 shooting.
The Rebels were 34-of-64 from the field for 53%.
St. Hilaire made 9 of 15 shots to score his 21, with 13 coming by halftime. He turned the ball over seven times. Kmani Doughty added nine points and three steals for the Privateers
Ole Miss had 10 steals as New Orleans suffered 19 turnovers, leading to 17 Rebels points.
