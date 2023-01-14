Crowley leads Southern Miss against Arkansas State after 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (14-4, 3-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-9, 1-4 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas State -5.5; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss visits the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Austin Crowley scored 20 points in Southern Miss’ 89-67 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Red Wolves are 8-3 on their home court. Arkansas State ranks sixth in the Sun Belt shooting 33.0% from downtown, led by Caleb London shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss ranks seventh in the Sun Belt shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

The Red Wolves and Golden Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Felts is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 7.8 points. Caleb Fields is shooting 43.8% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Arkansas State.

Crowley is shooting 48.8% and averaging 17.3 points for the Golden Eagles. Felipe Haase is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 4-6, averaging 62.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

