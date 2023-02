Crowley also contributed six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (20-4, 9-2 Sun Belt Conference). Denijay Harris scored 19 points while going 8 of 11 and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Felipe Haase shot 3 of 4 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points. The Golden Eagles picked up their sixth straight win.