Crowley scores 25, Southern Miss defeats South Alabama 76-72

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Austin Crowley’s 25 points helped Southern Miss defeat South Alabama 76-72 on Thursday night.
The Jaguars (8-11, 2-5) were led in scoring by Isaiah Moore, who finished with 22 points and two steals. Kevin Samuel added 15 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for South Alabama. In addition, Greg Parham had 11 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Southern Miss hosts James Madison while South Alabama visits Coastal Carolina.
