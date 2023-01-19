Crowley scores 25, Southern Miss defeats South Alabama 76-72

Crowley added five assists for the Golden Eagles (16-4, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference). Felipe Haase added 18 points while going 4 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from distance, and 8 for 9 from the line, and he also had six rebounds and five assists. DeAndre Pinckney shot 8 for 16, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 18 points.