Crowley, Southern Miss Golden Eagles take on the Texas State Bobcats

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (24-6, 13-4 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (13-17, 6-11 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Texas State faces Southern Miss in a matchup of Sun Belt teams. The Bobcats have gone 4-9 at home. Texas State has a 4-3 record in one-possession games.

The Golden Eagles are 13-4 against conference opponents. Southern Miss is fifth in the Sun Belt with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Felipe Haase averaging 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Morgan is averaging nine points and 6.2 rebounds for the Bobcats. Mason Harrell is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Austin Crowley is shooting 46.9% and averaging 16.2 points for the Golden Eagles. DeAndre Pinckney is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

