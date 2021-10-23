Crum was 26-of-31 passing for 257 yards and gained 93 on the ground on 17 attempts. Dante Cephas had nine receptions for 103 yards.
Crum and Cephas connected for 33 yards to open the scoring and Crum’s 4-touchdown yard run made it 17-7 at halftime. The Golden Flashes had two 74-yard drives in the third quarter.
Kurtis Rourke threw for 308 yards and had a pair of touchdown runs for Ohio.
