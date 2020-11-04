Crum was 21 of 29 for 219 yards passing. He threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah McKoy and ran for a 1-yard score in the first half. McKoy finished with eight catches for 104 yards.
Hutchinson was 21-of-35 passing for 241 yards with a pair of touchdown passes to Thomas Odukoya, and had a 1-yard scoring run. Hassan Beydoun had nine receptions for 112 yards.
Per COVID-19 guidelines, no fans were allowed inside 25,319-seat Dix Stadium.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.