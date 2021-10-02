Crum completed 15 of 28 passes for 134 yards and added 93 yards rushing on 12 carries. Marquez Cooper ran 31 times for 117 yards that included a pair of short-yardage touchdowns.
Matt McDonald was 29-of-45 passing for 263 yards with a touchdown pass and interception for the Falcons, who upset Minnesota 14-10 last week. Tyrone Broden had a 4-yard TD catch and Nick Mosley ran for a 12-yard touchdown that gave the Falcons a 20-13 lead with 9:05 remaining in the third quarter.
