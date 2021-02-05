Jordan Miller had 16 points for the Patriots (8-8, 4-6). Javon Greene added 14 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Kolek had 13 points.
The Flyers improve to 2-0 against the Patriots for the season. Dayton defeated George Mason 74-65 on Jan. 2.
