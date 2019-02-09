KINGSTON, R.I. — Jalen Crutcher tied his season high with 20 points as Dayton easily beat Rhode Island 77-48 on Saturday.

Obi Toppin had 19 points for Dayton (16-8, 8-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Josh Cunningham added 13 points. Jordan Davis had 12 points for the visiting team.

Rhode Island scored 21 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Cyril Langevine had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Rams (12-11, 5-6). Jeff Dowtin added six rebounds, six assists and three blocks.

Dayton plays VCU at home next Saturday. Rhode Island matches up against Fordham at home next Saturday.

