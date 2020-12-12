The game was a battle throughout with 19 lead changes and a dozen ties. Dayton finished the final OT 3-for-3 from the floor and 6-of-9 from the line. Mississippi State (3-3) didn’t get to the line at all in the final five minutes.
D.J. Stewart Jr. led the Bulldogs with a career-high 32 points, Iverson Molinar added 20 and Tolu Smith 13. Molinar dished seven assists.
Molinar went coast-to-coast for a jump shot that forced the first overtime at 64-all, and Dayton freshman R.J. Blakeney hit a 3-pointer, his first points and just his second shot of the game, to force the second OT at 72-all.
There were no fans in the 21,000-seat State Farm Arena, home to the Atlanta Hawks of the NBA. It was the first time Dayton has defeated Mississippi State in four meetings.
