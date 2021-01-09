Mustapha Amzil had 12 points for Dayton (6-3, 2-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Elijah Weaver added 11 points.
Grady scored a season-high 27 points for the Wildcats (6-5, 2-2). Luka Brajkovic scored a season-high 20 points. Carter Collins had 13 points.
