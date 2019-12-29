Elisse Cunane added 12 points and 10 rebounds for NC State, which had six players score at least 10 points.
Emma Guy led Boston College with 14 points and helped the Eagles steady themselves in the second quarter.
Aslinn Konig hit two 3-pointers for NC State late in the third quarter to put BC away.
UP NEXT
NC State: Hosts Virginia Tech on Thursday night.
Boston College: Plays at Pitt on Sunday.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.