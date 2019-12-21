Both teams set season lows for scoring in the second half. The Stags’ 20 points in the second half were the lowest of the season for the road team, while the 20 second-half points for the Golden Grizzlies marked the fewest of the season for the hosts.

Xavier Hill-Mais had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (5-8), who have now lost four games in a row. Daniel Oladapo added 16 points and eight rebounds. Brad Brechting had 10 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Fairfield takes on Wagner on the road next Saturday. Oakland takes on Detroit at home next Saturday.

