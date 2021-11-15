Baylor: The Bears have won 15 consecutive home games, and 27 of 28, with the only setback in that span a three-point loss to Kansas two seasons ago. Unlike their opener Friday night, when they unveiled the national championship banner and presented rings to returning players and staff, the Bears got off to a fast start and led throughout. Incarnate Word, which is in the Southland Conference with preseason favorite Nicholls State, led by six points twice before Baylor had a half-ending 11-2 run and went on to an 87-60 victory.