Cal Poly (6-19, 2-10) vs. Cal State Fullerton (13-14, 9-4)

Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Fullerton looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Cal Poly. In its last six wins against the Mustangs, Cal State Fullerton has won by an average of 10 points. Cal Poly’s last win in the series came on Jan. 23, 2016, an 83-75 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Cal Poly’s Donovan Fields, Marcellus Garrick and Kuba Niziol have collectively scored 50 percent of the team’s points this season, including 65 percent of all Mustangs scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Fields has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Cal Poly field goals over the last five games. Fields has 34 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal Poly is 0-15 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 6-4 when scoring at least 67.

TWO STREAKS: Cal Poly has dropped its last three road games, scoring 55.3 points and allowing 77.3 points during those contests. Cal State Fullerton has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 75 points while giving up 66.4.

LESS INTENSITY: Cal Poly’s defense has forced 11.2 turnovers per game this year, but is averaging eight turnovers over its last three games.

