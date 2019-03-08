Hawaii (17-12, 8-7) vs. Cal State Fullerton (14-15, 10-5)

Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii goes for the season sweep over Cal State Fullerton after winning the previous matchup in Honolulu. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 9, when Cal State Fullerton made just four 3-pointers on 14 attempts while the Rainbow Warriors went 11 for 22 behind the arc en route to a 79-68 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Jack Purchase and Zigmars Raimo have led the Rainbow Warriors. Purchase has averaged 11.6 points and six rebounds while Raimo has put up 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. The Titans have been led by seniors Khalil Ahmad and Kyle Allman Jr.. Ahmad has averaged 18 points and 4.2 rebounds while Allman has put up 18.1 points per game.

JUMPING FOR JACK: Purchase has connected on 38.2 percent of the 191 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 37 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Hawaii is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 17-4 when scoring at least 64.

PERFECT WHEN: Hawaii is a perfect 10-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.7 percent or less. The Rainbow Warriors are 7-12 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Fullerton has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big West teams. The Titans have averaged 21.6 free throws per game this season, including 24.1 per game against conference foes.

