Tory San Antonio scored a career-high 21 points for the Titans (2-4, 1-4). Jalen Harris added 15 points. Vincent Lee had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Tray Maddox Jr., the Titans’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 17 points per game, scored seven points on3-of-10 shooting.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.