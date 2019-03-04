No. 11 seed South Carolina Upstate (6-25, 1-16) vs. No. 6 seed Charleston Southern (15-14, 9-7)

Big South Conference Tourney First Round, Buccaneer Fieldhouse, Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate is set to meet Charleston Southern in the first round of the Big South tourney. Charleston Southern won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 21, when the Buccaneers shot 53.7 percent from the field while limiting South Carolina Upstate to just 39.7 percent on the way to the 32-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: South Carolina Upstate’s Deion Holmes, Malik Moore and Jure Span have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 40 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.

DOMINANT DEION: Holmes has connected on 36.2 percent of the 149 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 21 over the last three games. He’s also made 82.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Charleston Southern is a perfect 5-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 10-14 when fewer than five Buccaneers players score in double-figures.

TWO STREAKS: South Carolina Upstate has dropped its last 11 road games, scoring 65.6 points and allowing 79.2 points during those contests. Charleston Southern has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 74 points while giving up 53.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Charleston Southern is ranked second among Big South teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.4 percent. The Buccaneers have averaged 12.7 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.