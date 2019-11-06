The Roadrunners never trailed, pushed their lead into double figures for good midway through the first half and went into the break with a 46-26 advantage. They made just 4 of 24 (16.7 from 3-point range but shot 50% percent overall and outscored Notre Dame de Namur 31-8 at the free-throw line, where the Argonauts shot just 44.4%.
Trevor Thompson had 16 points and Carl Snyder scored 10 for Notre Dame de Namur.
The game was an exhibition for the D-II Argonauts, who were outrebounded 53-37.
