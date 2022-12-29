CSU Bakersfield faces UC Riverside on 4-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-7) at UC Riverside Highlanders (7-5) Riverside, California; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Riverside -10.5; over/under is 124 BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield comes into the matchup against UC Riverside as losers of four games in a row. The Highlanders are 2-1 in home games. UC Riverside averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Roadrunners are 1-4 on the road. CSU Bakersfield is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyon Pullin is scoring 20.3 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 10.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for UC Riverside.

Kaleb Higgins is averaging 12.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

