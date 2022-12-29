CSU Bakersfield faces UC Riverside on 4-game slide

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-7) at UC Riverside Highlanders (7-5)
The Roadrunners are 1-4 on the road. CSU Bakersfield is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Zyon Pullin is scoring 20.3 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 10.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for UC Riverside.
Kaleb Higgins is averaging 12.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.
LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.
Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.