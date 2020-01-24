Washington tied the game at 57-57 with :47 remaining, but Stith missed his first from the line before hitting the game-winner.
De’Monte Buckingham tied the game with a pair of free throws with :47 left in regulation, but neither team was able to score. Bakersfield had a gp-ahead layup blocked by Emmanuel Olojakpoke and Brandon Averette missed a 3 with :05 remaining.
Taze Moore had 15 points and Czar Perry added 12 more for Bakersfield (10-10, 4-1 Western Athletic Conference). Edler-Davis added 10 points and six rebounds off the bench.
Isaiah White scored 13 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead Utah Valley (8-13, 2-4). Washington, who was just 4 of 9 from the free throw line, scored 13 points and Averette added 10.
CSU Bakersfield hosts Seattle Saturday. Utah Valley is at Grand Canyon Saturday.
