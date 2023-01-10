CSU Bakersfield hosts conference rival UCSB

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UCSB Gauchos (12-2, 3-0 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-10, 1-3 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Kaleb Higgins and the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners host Ajay Mitchell and the UCSB Gauchos in Big West action. The Roadrunners are 3-3 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield is fifth in the Big West with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Smith averaging 2.1.

The Gauchos are 3-0 against Big West opponents. UCSB is fifth in the Big West scoring 71.8 points per game and is shooting 48.5%.

The Roadrunners and Gauchos square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Higgins is scoring 13.1 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Roadrunners. Antavion Collum is averaging 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Miles Norris is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, while averaging 12.9 points and 6.3 rebounds. Mitchell is shooting 49.0% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 59.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Gauchos: 9-1, averaging 73.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

