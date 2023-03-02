CSU Bakersfield visits Long Beach State after Henson's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-19, 6-12 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (16-14, 10-8 Big West) Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Long Beach State -11; over/under is 140 BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits the Long Beach State Beach after Travis Henson scored 22 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 70-66 overtime loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Beach are 8-5 on their home court. Long Beach State is 6-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Roadrunners have gone 6-12 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 15.1 points for the Beach. Lassina Traore is averaging 14.1 points and 11.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Cameron Smith is averaging 8.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Antavion Collum is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 25.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

