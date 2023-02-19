CSU Bakersfield plays Hawaii following Collum's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (19-8, 10-5 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-16, 6-9 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Monday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield hosts the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after Antavion Collum scored 23 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 70-62 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs. The Roadrunners have gone 6-6 in home games. CSU Bakersfield has a 4-13 record against opponents above .500.

The Rainbow Warriors are 10-5 in Big West play. Hawaii ranks fourth in the Big West with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kamaka Hepa averaging 5.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivan Reynolds is averaging 4.5 points for the Roadrunners. Kaleb Higgins is averaging 13.1 points and four assists over the past 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Noel Coleman is averaging 12.9 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Hepa is averaging 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 25.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

