BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Damiyne Durham scored 12 points on four treys to lead five players in double figures as CSU Bakersfield coasted to an 81-54 win over Division III UC Santa Cruz on Tuesday night.

Justin McCall, Justin Edler-Davis and Jarkel Joiner each scored 11 points, Rickey Holden added 10 and Greg Lee chipped in eight as 12 Roadrunners got in the scoring column.

CSU Bakersfield will host Grand Canyon Saturday in a showdown between the top two Western Athletic Conference teams. The Roadrunners (15-6, 6-1) are 9-0 at home after rolling over the Banana Slugs. Grand Canyon (13-7, 6-1) has won four straight and six of its last seven games.

The Roadrunners got off to a fast start against Santa Cruz, taking an 11-0 lead. They coasted into the break leading 42-27. They pushed their advantage to 68-39 midway in the second half and were never challenged by Santa Cruz, which had won six straight.

CSU Bakersfield shot 48 percent (30 of 63) from the floor, while limiting the Banana Slugs to 17-of-42 shooting (40.5 percent). The Roadrunners also won the rebound battle 40-26.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.