CSU Bakersfield takes on Fresno State, aims to stop 3-game slide

Fresno State Bulldogs (3-7) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-6)
The Bulldogs are 1-2 on the road. Fresno State has a 2-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Higgins is scoring 11.8 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 7.8 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 43.8% for CSU Bakersfield.
Anthony Holland averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Isaih Moore is averaging 12.9 points and 8.4 rebounds for Fresno State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.