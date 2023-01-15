CSU Bakersfield visits CSU Fullerton on 6-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-11, 2-4 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (9-9, 3-3 Big West) Fullerton, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield hits the road against CSU Fullerton looking to stop its six-game road skid. The Titans are 7-1 on their home court. CSU Fullerton is third in the Big West with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Vincent Lee averaging 2.5.

The Roadrunners are 2-4 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield is fifth in the Big West with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Modestas Kancleris averaging 2.0.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 15.6 points for the Titans. Jalen Harris is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Kaleb Higgins is scoring 13.1 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Roadrunners. Antavion Collum is averaging 8.9 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 55.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

