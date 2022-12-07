CSU Fullerton faces USC on 3-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CSU Fullerton Titans (4-4) at USC Trojans (6-3, 2-0 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: USC -14.5; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton is looking to end its three-game slide with a win against USC. The Trojans have gone 4-1 in home games. USC has a 2-3 record against teams over .500.

The Titans have gone 1-3 away from home. CSU Fullerton is fourth in the Big West scoring 72.0 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Trojans. Drew Peterson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for USC.

Jalen Harris is averaging 14.9 points for the Titans. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 14.3 points for CSU Fullerton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

