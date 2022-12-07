CSU Fullerton faces USC on 3-game skid

CSU Fullerton Titans (4-4) at USC Trojans (6-3, 2-0 Pac-12)
The Titans have gone 1-3 away from home. CSU Fullerton is fourth in the Big West scoring 72.0 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Trojans. Drew Peterson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for USC.
Jalen Harris is averaging 14.9 points for the Titans. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 14.3 points for CSU Fullerton.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.