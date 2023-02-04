CSU Fullerton hosts Pullin and UC Riverside

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UC Riverside Highlanders (15-8, 8-3 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (12-12, 6-6 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Fullerton -2.5; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits the CSU Fullerton Titans after Zyon Pullin scored 26 points in UC Riverside’s 82-76 overtime loss to the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Titans are 9-2 in home games. CSU Fullerton averages 69.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Highlanders are 8-3 in Big West play. UC Riverside is 5-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 16 points and 1.5 steals for the Titans. Jalen Harris is averaging 12.2 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 35.6% over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Pullin is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 12.4 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

