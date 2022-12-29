CSU Fullerton hosts UCSB after Mitchell's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UCSB Gauchos (9-2) at CSU Fullerton Titans (6-6) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Fullerton -5; over/under is 128 BOTTOM LINE: UCSB faces the CSU Fullerton Titans after Ajay Mitchell scored 22 points in UCSB’s 61-50 win against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Titans are 5-0 on their home court. CSU Fullerton has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Gauchos are 2-2 in road games. UCSB is third in the Big West with 14.7 assists per game led by Mitchell averaging 4.6.

The Titans and Gauchos match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is shooting 44.4% and averaging 15.5 points for the Titans. Jalen Harris is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Mitchell is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Gauchos. Cole Anderson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Gauchos: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

